A group of women has come together to help raise money for Winona Alderwoman Sylvia Clark. The group called SOS [Sisters Offering Support] is holding a benefit Saturday.

The group is doing a $100 raffle and those who want to donate can do so in stages. $5 is a single donation, $10 is a bronze donation (two raffle tickets), $25 is a silver donation (five raffle tickets) and $50 is a golden donation (10 raffle tickets).

All money will go toward assisting Clark’s family with medical bills and travel. The group, made up of Nora Dunn, Thelma Thompson, Dr. Katherine Hughes, and Mary Davis, said they came together because they thought it was befitting to provide support to a sister. The women and Clark, are all affiliated with Black Greek Lettered Organizations that are rooted in service.

The women teamed up, representing their respective Greek organizations, to raise money for Clark and her family. Clark is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The teams made up of Thompson, representing DST, Hughes, and Davis, representing Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Dunn representing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are each working to raise money.

Their target goal is to raise $5,000. The ticket will be given away Saturday and those who want to donate have until Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Donations can be sent to a CashApp account made for the benefit, $SOSSylviaClark.

“The Bible reminds us that: “One that hath friends must shew themselves friendly; there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother or sister” Proverbs 18:24. We believe that Sylvia embodies this distinctive character. Sylvia is a person who loves her family, her friends, and her community. She does not meet a stranger. She loves people! Those of us who truly know her, believe this in our heart,” Hughes said. “Those of you who donated, we appreciate it and thank you. If you have any questions or concerns, please find the committee member's names that you can contact via Facebook.”

She said if anyone still wants to donate to Clark’s family after the raffle is over, they can contact a member of Clark’s family to do so.