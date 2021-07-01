WINONA – The City of Winona has closed the western block of Keyneck Lane the northern block of South Vine Street after the roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed.

The roof of the former Ace Hardware store, with its entrance at the corner of Front Street and Keyneck Lane, collapsed during February’s ice storm. The City of Winona was only contacted about the matter today by a private citizen who reported bricks falling from the exterior wall of the building.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees and the Winona Street Department were on the scene this morning and closed the streets until the structural soundness of the building and the surrounding buildings could be determined.

Due to the historic nature of the building involved, as well as the surrounding buildings, Senator Lydia Chassaniol and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History have been notified on future steps to sure up the building in an effort to preserve the historic storefront.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the building was constructed in 1888.

Story continuing.