Duck Hill’s own Little Willie Farmer was awarded his own treat after winning the Solo Blues Challenge Competition at the Blue Biscuit in Indianola on Sunday, Oct 31.

“It was the best solo. They looked for clarity, it had to be your own song, they listened to the sound of the voice, how you performed, how it all comes together” he said. Not a stranger to the stage, Farmer has been performing at shows, festivals and competing in competitions for quite some time.

“It’s pretty unique, it’s how a lot of people get known for real,” Farmer said. He said the competition only had four people.

“It’s usually more than that. I don’t know why more didn’t show up. Maybe they got scared or something,” he said. Farmer said each artist played their style of music.

“They all did a good job,” he said. Farmer said he was the youngest in the competition.

“No, no, no I wasn’t the oldest, “he said. “There were some older than me. I was the youngest or right at the youngest. And that’s saying a lot cause I’m 65.”

Farmer will go on to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. He said details about the challenge are still being finalized. The competition will take place in January.

“I was just blessed to be able to have the opportunity to participate. I’m honored to be able to experience it,” he said.