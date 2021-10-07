Planning for the Winona Harvest Festival and the Winona Christmas Parade is underway.

After both events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers provided the Winona Mayor and Board of Aldermen details of what to expect this year.

According to Calbrina Ward Woods of Blessings for All Empowered by Faith, presenting organization for the Harvest Festival, this year’s festival will be held on Saturday, October 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Front Street in downtown Winona. Both the City of Winona and Montgomery County are presenting sponsors of the event, with each entity donating $500 to go toward candy and other essentials.

Woods said from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., local businesses will be hosting booths with games and giveaways, and Small Time Hot Dogs will be providing free hot dogs for children under 12. From 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., a community-wide trunk or treat will be held, and individuals will be handing out Halloween candy for the kids.

At 7 p.m., a fireworks show, thanks to Johnson’s Fireworks of Winona, is planned.

For those wanting to reserve a free booth space, Woods can be contacted at 662-753-1659.

Sue Stidham, director of the Montgomery County Economic Development Partnership and Winona Main Street, announced that this year’s Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 6. This year’s theme is “For unto Him a child is born.”

The parade committee is looking for volunteers, and entry sign-up is currently underway.

For more information, contact Stidham at 662-283-4828.

In other city business, the board of aldermen approved pay increases for all city employees. These increases do not include increases for the mayor or aldermen.

• The board approved architectural plans for a new truck stop to be constructed at the corner of Highway 82 and Legion Lake Road.

• Citizen Gloria Johnson requested the board use the city’s website to post public records, recordings of the board of aldermen meetings, and other information useful to the citizens of Winona. Mayor Aaron Dees responded to Johnson’s recommendations by stating that the city has budgeted for a new website, and there are plans underway to expand the information currently available on the site.

• The board voted to hire Sookie Currington at the Winona Water Department as a contact employee on a part-time basis.

• The board voted to hire Kyle Bullard at the Winona Fire Department as a firefighter. Fire Chief Brad Mooneyham informed the board that Bullard is currently an active volunteer for the Winona Fire Department.

The measure was passed with a 4-1 vote, with Alderwoman Linda Purnell casting the dissenting vote. Purnell informed the board that she did not know the employee candidate and could not approve the new hire without meeting the candidate.

• Winona Park Director Mike Narmour informed the board that a large baseball tournament is scheduled for this weekend at the Winona Recreational Park.

• Alderwoman Sylvia Clark asked Narmour about the possibility of constructing a basketball court at the Winona Recreational Park. Narmour said he would look into the matter and address it at a later time.

• The board approved the publication of a calendar by the Winona Police Department, at the recommendation of Chief of Police Roshaun Daniels. Daniels explained that proceeds from advertising sales from the calendar will go to fund the creation of a K9 unit at the department for search and rescue operations and narcotics investigation.

• The board voted to hire Michael Herring as an officer at the Winona Police Department. Herring is a native of Winona and comes to the city from the Grenada Police Department. The measure was approved with a 4-1 vote, with Purnell casting the dissenting vote. She explained that she could not approve the hire because she did not know the candidate.

• The board agreed that all employee candidates must come before the board of aldermen prior to voting on employment matters.

• The board approved the attendance of Water Superintendent Frank Faulkner and Wayne Beavis to attend the annual 811 Summit in Biloxi next month.

• Code enforcement officer Arlin Pearson reported that more than 80 percent of code enforcement cases are now in compliance. He said public hearings will be held on three properties at the October 19 meeting.

• The board approved the appointment of Monica Turner as the new Winona City Clerk, effective immediately.

• The board approved beer licenses for Karts Supermarket and Tequila’s Tex-Mex restaurant.

• The board authorized the attendance of Chief of Police Roshaun Daniels at the Mississippi Chief of Police convention in Jackson.

• The board received the fiscal year 2020 audit report.