WINONA – Longtime City Clerk June Williams resigned her position Tuesday night following a lengthy executive session held by the Winona Board of Aldermen. Her resignation will be effective August 17.

The closed-door, hour-long session was initiated by Alderwoman Sylvia Clark who stated its purpose was to discuss the “treatment of two African American board members.” Members of the audience, the media, and all city employees -- with the exception of city attorney Adam Kirk -- were asked to leave the board room for the discussion and vote on whether or not to go into executive session.

The meeting did not reopen for an explanation behind the need for an executive session, however, Kirk said later the purpose was for “personnel reasons.”

Mississippi’s Open Meetings Act requires that governmental bodies follow a specific procedure when closing a meeting for an executive session, including the meeting to be closed for a preliminary discussion as to the necessity of closing the meeting, a majority vote to enter into an executive session, and re-opening the meeting to inform the public of that reason. Only then can a governmental body enter into executive session.

During the session, and between appearances before the board by Water Superintendent Frank Faulkner and Williams, it seemed the discussion became heated. Shouting was heard outside the boardroom by those waiting in the lobby of City Hall for the meeting to reopen.

When it did re-open and the media inquired if any action taken by the board in executive session, Alderman Mickey Austin made a motion to accept Williams’ resignation, and Clark seconded the motion. The resignation was accepted by a three to one vote, with Alderman Travis Johnson casting the dissenting vote. Alderman Charles Harris, Jr. abstained.

After further pressing from the media about what action was taken in executive session, Kirk said the board voted to suspend Williams for two days without pay for insubordination, upon a motion by Clark and a second by Alderwoman Linda Purnell. Harris reportedly voted for the measure, while Austin and Johnson cast the dissenting votes.

Williams was appointed city clerk in July 2007.