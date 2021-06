Tuesday night, Jerry Flowers adjourned his last city meeting as mayor of Winona. In total, Flowers has served on the board for 28 years – 14 years as alderman for Ward 2 and 14 years as mayor. On June 8, Flowers lost his bid for re-election to challenger Aaron Dees, who will take over as mayor in July. “It has been a pleasure serving with you for the last 14 years,” Flowers told ...