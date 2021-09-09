The Michael H. Ball VFW Post 12191 in Carrollton will hold a dedication service on Saturday, October 2 at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Carrollton courthouse during the Pioneer Day Festival.

According to Sugar Mullins, post commander, Brigadier General Robert “Doug” Ferguson from the Mississippi Adjutant General’s office will be the keynote speaker at the dedication. In addition, Gail Wilson, state commander of the Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars, will also be present for the event.

Mullins said the Carrollton VFW post was named for Michael H. Ball, the only Carroll Countian killed in the line of duty during the Vietnam War. Ball’s family is expected to attend the dedication in which Ball’s memory will be honored.

“We hope to have a man from Greenwood here who went through basic training with Michael Ball,” Mullins said.

Post 12191 was chartered in October 2019, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a post dedication was postponed until now.

Also on October 2, a winner of a fundraising raffle for a half beef will be drawn at 2 p.m. The fundraiser is the second held by the post. A golf tournament was held last spring, and Mullins said it was very successful.

Funds raised by the post will be used to assist Carroll County’s veterans. The post’s long-term goal is to establish a permanent home. Currently, members meet the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at North Carrollton Town Hall.

In addition to Mullins, who also serves as VFW District Commander, the post’s officers include Senior Vice Commander Bobby Grantham, Junior Vice Commander Les Holman, Quarter Master Dwight Randall, Chaplin Melvin Stansbury, Judge Advocate Robert Beard, Trustee Jimmy Austin, Trustee James Smith, Trustee William Jones, and Service Officer Mike O’Neal.

Following the dedication, the post will co-present a Veteran’s Day program on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton with the Daughters of the American Revolution.