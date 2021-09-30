Carroll County’s music and musicians will be the centerpiece of this year’s Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day, with rockabilly artists Mack Allen Smith and The Flames honored with a historic marker to be installed at the Carrollton Community House.

The annual event will be held Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 in Carrollton and will include tours of the town’s historic homes and buildings, arts and crafts and food vendors, live entertainment and much more.

“This weekend is supposed to be beautiful,” said Carrollton Mayor Pam Lee, who also serves as the pilgrimage chair. “I invite everyone to come and enjoy the tours and all the festivities.”

With the marker unveiling for Mack Allen Smith and The Flames, this year’s event will showcase Carroll County’s music and musicians. Members of the Carroll County Society for the Preservation of Antiquities have worked with the public to create a new exhibit in the Merrill Museum that will feature many of Carroll County’s musicians from the past and present.

In addition to pioneering blues duo Narmour and Smith and the legendary Mississippi John Hurt, Carroll County has produced musicians from all genres.

The Mack Allen Smith and The Flames marker will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Carroll County Courthouse. In addition, the group will also perform once again at on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Community House, a familiar venue for the rockabilly group. There is no admission for the performance, but a love offering will be taken to benefit the musicians.

Mack Allen Smith and his band, The Flames, recorded three songs at Memphis’ Sun Records in 1959 that were never released. In 1962, the recorded two singles at the studio of Memphis Hi Records that were issued on the Vee Eight label.

As a solo artist, Smith recorded an updated version of Narmour and Smith’s signature song, “Carroll County Blues,” and his first album, a double LP on the Delta Sound label. He has written more than 100 songs and has traveled all over, including oversees, to perform.

Several other Carroll County groups are set to perform live during the Pioneer Day Festival on Saturday. The Slaton Family will perform at 10 a.m.; the Cobbin Brothers will perform at 10:45 a.m., the Cuomo Sisters will perform at 11:45 a.m., and the Bear Marsh MB Church Choir will perform at 12:45 p.m.

Pilgrimage tour

Seven historic homes will be open for tours this year: Stanhope, Captain Ray’s House, Shadesrest, The Doll House, The Oaks, Lum Reek, and Cotesworth. In addition to the historic homes, Carrollton’s historic churches – Carrollton Baptist Church, Carrollton Presbyterian Church, Grace Episcopal Church, and Carrollton United Methodist Church – will be open. Gee Mercantile, Bank of Commerce, Merrill Museum, and the Carroll County Courthouse will also be open.

Tickets for the pilgrimage tour are available at Carrollton Town Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Homes and buildings are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Hospitality

The Third Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will provide hospitality and restrooms for guests at the Hart House, across Washington Street from the Carrollton Presbyterian Church.

In addition, Daves Realty, a newly-opened business on the historic Carrollton Square, will be providing refreshments at their office, located at 609 Lexington Street. In addition, guests can register for three drawings for the chance to win a 19-inch LED television, a Smart Clean Robo Vacuum, and a hunting tent. Registration for the drawings are free.

Archery demonstration

The J.Z. George Archery Team will give an archery demonstration on the lawn of Cotesworth at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. Guests will be able to try their hand at archery as well for a small donation to the school’s archery program.

VFW post dedication

A dedication service will be held for the Michael H. Ball VFW Post 12191 at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Carrollton Courthouse. Brigadier General Robert “Doug” Ferguson, Deputy Commander General, will speak at the dedication.

For more information on the Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival, see the official event guide inserted in this week’s The Winona Times and The Conservative.