The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Dollar General in Black Hawk.

According to a press release from the department, officers were dispatched at 9 p.m. to Dollar General in Black Hawk, in reference to an armed robbery.

The release states that store employees told deputies two black males who were wearing face coverings, ran into the store, one with a handgun, and had them open the cash register.

The men then ran. It is believed they had a car waiting and left traveling south on Highway 17.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved. All tips will remain anonymous. Please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 662-237-9283 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Sheriff Walker at 662-237-7233.