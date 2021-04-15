Since I've been off work with post-COVID-related issues problems for months, I find a lot of fun, delicious recipes to try. I love looking at cookbooks and watching cooking shows. I decided to share with you some of my favorite recipes for spring.

Growing up during this time of year, Momma and Daddy used to love to have meals on the deck overlooking their gorgeous backyard and enjoy the fresh air. Dining outdoors is one of my favorite spring activities.

I thought you'd love some of these yummy recipes and maybe share with your neighbors or friends. I've always felt being around people, enjoying fellowship, laughter and great food makes life better.

I hope everyone has a great week. Enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

2 16 ounces total boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Franks hot sauce, or whatever hot sauce you like

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup shredded carrots, chopped

1/3 cup chopped scallions

16 egg roll wrappers

Olive oil spray

Blue Cheese Dressing, optional for dipping

Place chicken in the slow cooker and add enough water or chicken broth to cover. Cook high four hours. Remove and shred with two forks, discard the liquid.

To make in the Instant Pot, add at least 1 cup broth or water, enough to cover the chicken. Cook on high pressure 15 minutes, natural release. Discard liquid and shred with two forks.

Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese and hot sauce together until smooth. Add the chicken, blue cheese, carrots and scallions and mix well, makes three cups.

One at a time, place egg roll wrapper on a clean surface, points facing top and bottom like a diamond.

Spoon 3 tablespoons of the buffalo dip mixture onto the bottom third of the wrapper.

Dip your finger in a small bowl of water and run it along the edges of the wrapper. Lift the point nearest you and wrap it around the filling.

Fold the left and right corners in toward the center and continue to roll into a tight cylinder.

Set aside and repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Spray all sides of the egg rolls with oil using your fingers to evenly coat.

OVEN METHOD:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a sheet pan with oil.

Transfer the egg rolls to the baking sheet and cook until browned and crisp, about 16 to 18 minutes, turning halfway.

Serve immediately, with dipping sauce on the side, if desired.

AIR FRYER METHOD:

In batches, cook 370 degrees for 8 to 9 minutes, turning halfway through until golden brown.

Serve immediately, with dipping sauce on the side, if desired.

Jalapeno Popper Wonton Cups

24 wonton wrappers

½ cup melted butter

6 ounces jalapenos diced, or to taste

8 ounces cream cheese softened

2 tablespoons green onions chopped

¾ cup cheddar cheese shredded, divided

½ cup mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brush each wonton wrapper on both sides with melted butter and place into a mini muffin tin. Bake 7 minutes.

Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl, reserving ¼ cup cheese for topping.

Fill each wonton cup with the cream cheese mixture. Bake an additional 12-14 minutes or until cheese is melted and wonton is browned.

Cool for about 3 minutes and serve warm.

Homemade Sloppy Joes

1 tablespoon butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, finely chopped 1 green bell pepper, diced

1 pound ground beef (mince)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard OR 1 tsp dry mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup ketchup

14 ounces crushed tomato, canned

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 beef bouillon cube, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

To serve:

5 to 6 soft rolls

Melt butter in a large pot over high heat. Add garlic and onion, cook for 2 minutes until onion is almost translucent. Add bell pepper and cook for 2 minutes until softened.

Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go, until it changes from red to brown.

Add remaining ingredients. Mix well, then turn heat down to medium low.

Cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring once or twice to make sure it doesn't stick.

Remove lid and stir. Mixture should be thick, not runny and saucy. Adjust salt to taste.

Toast rolls. Pile on lots of filling, immediately top with cheese.

Chess Squares

1 box yellow cake mix

3 eggs

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

4 cups powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 300 and spray a 9×13 dish with cooking spray. Mix cake mix, melted butter and one egg to a soft dough. Press into the bottom of the pan. Mix powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and remaining two eggs until smooth, about 1-2 mins. Pour on top of crust. Bake at 300 degrees for 40-50 minutes until top is golden brown.

Cotton Candy Salad

1 can eagle brand milk

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups crushed pineapple, drained well

1 can strawberry pie filling

1 can cherry pie filling

12 ounce tub cool whip

3/4 cup pecans, chopped

Fold all ingredients together. Chill and serve.