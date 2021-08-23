WINONA – An unloaded firearm was found at Winona Elementary School this afternoon.

According to a statement released by Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent of education for Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, around 2 p.m., teachers were alerted by students that a student had a gun. School administrators found the unloaded weapon.

“The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District Chief School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to the scene to investigate alongside the school principal,” Jackson stated. “It was determined that the gun was brought to school by a minor student. The student has been suspended pending a hearing.”

Jackson said no bullets nor a clip were located after a search of the school.

“Beginning Tuesday morning, counselors will be available for students and staff,” Jackson stated.