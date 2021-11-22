Wade Miller, 65, of Dallas, Ga. and formerly of Kilmichael, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Ga.

A limited visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael. Rev. Erma Anderson officiating.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Bobbie Townsend Miller of Dallas, Ga.; sisters, Verma McIntyre and Ella McBride, both of Kilmichael, Shirley Miller of Columbus, Irma Anderson and Dorothy Anderson, both of French Camp and Pearl Abodurnrin and Marcell Gardner, both of Chicago, Ill.; and a brother, Robert Miller of Winona.