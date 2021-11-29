Tinslee Scarlett Parson, infant daughter of Jonathan Ray Parson and Leanna Renee Bennett, peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Mission Cemetery near Winona.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Allie Rae Parson; two brothers, Landon and Collin Parson; grandparents, Delorse Parson, Eddie Bennett and Wendy Cook; and great-grandparents, Punk and Nadine Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jerry Parson.

