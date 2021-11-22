Sidney Thomas Haley, 40, of Greenwood, MS, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, MS. Visitation will be prior to services from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home. Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate.

Thomas was born October 3, 1981 in Winona, MS, to Sidney Haley and Carolyn Bailey Haley. He resided in North Carrollton most of his life. He was a 2000 graduate of Carroll Academy and a graduate of Delta State University. Thomas worked as a customer service representative for Farm Bureau. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney H. Haley.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn B. Haley of Greenwood, MS; fiancée, Brook Dearman of Ridgeland, MS; uncle, Jimmy Bailey of Greenwood, MS; grandfather, G.L. Denley of North Carrollton, MS; uncle, Rev. Lanny Haley of Carrollton, MS; and aunt, Jana Denley of New Orleans, LA.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Bailey, Tony Bennett, Josh Davis, Paul Davis, Lynn Haley, Peyton Holly, and Jody Muirhead.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.