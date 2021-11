Graveside service for Ricky “Toloo” Cunningham, 54, of Kilmichael, will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 1 p.m. in the Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Kilmichael.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bennett’s Funeral Home, 502 Rutherford Street, Kilmichael.