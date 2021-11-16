Funeral services for Mr. Paul A. Varnes of Stewart will be held Wednesday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in William Springs Church of God Cemetery, also known as Freewill Cemetery, in Stewart. Rev. Martin Jacks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Chris Varnes, James Varnes, Jr., Jimmy Williams, Joe Varnes, Timmy Varnes, and Michael Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Varnes, Eddie Varnes, Dennis Bell, Ted Williams, Richard Williams, Sammy Williams, and Leonard Woods.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

Paul A. Varnes, known by many as the "Stewart Cowboy", passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora at the age of 86. He was born August 21, 1935 to George and Rosie Brock Varnes. He was a retired factory worker at IBP Corporation and attended William Springs Church of God. He enjoyed singing at the old Greenwood radio station and loved talking to people.

Mr. Varnes is survived by his brother, Raymond Varnes of Stewart; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Retheal Woods, Nadeen Bell, Viola Williams, and Arvie Varnes; and brothers, James Varnes, Sr., Marlin Varnes, and Herbert Varnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freewill Cemetery, 39 Bond Road, Kilmichael, MS 39747.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.