Graveside service for Montae T. Pinkney 32 of Memphis., Tenn. was held on Saturday November 13 at 1 p.m. at Hays Creek Cemetery, Lodi Rd., Winona.

Visitation was held on Friday November, 12, 2021 at Bennett’s Funeral Home, 502 N. Rutherford Street, Kilmichael, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Bennett Funeral Home was in charge of services.