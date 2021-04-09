A graveside service for Mrs. Mattie Lue Adkins Blaylock of Winona will held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 6 at Crape Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Stewart. Rev. Sam Dodd will officiate the service.

Mattie Lue Adkins Blaylock, 88, passed away at Diversicare of Eupora on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born in French Camp to Alton and Jettie Wilson Adkins. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Winona. Many were served through her talents as a wonderful seamstress and cook. She was also a very loving and devoted babysitter to many children.

Mrs. Blaylock is survived by two daughters, Susan Rebecca Thompson of Stewart and Nancy Tays (Loren) of Florence, Ala.; two stepsons, Dock Griffin of Carthage, Texas, and Jimmy Griffin (Charlotte) of Timpson, Texas; son-in-law, Jr. Gammill of Michie, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jenny Moore of Stewart, Lane Thompson (Becky) of West Monroe, La., and Amy Vaughn (Frank) of Opelika, Ala.; seven great-grandchildren, Callie and Bailey Moore of Stewart, Jo Clare and Tucker Thompson of West Monroe, La., and Haven, Leyton, and Caroline Vaughn of Opelika, Ala.; three sisters, Eleanor Earnest (Jackie) of Slate Springs, Sue Guess of Eupora, and Genell Warren of Provine, Wisc.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three husbands, Bill Griffin, L. B. Collins, and Herbert Blaylock; five brothers, Ray Adkins, Thomas Adkins, J. B. Adkins, Maxie Adkins, and Terrell Adkins; and four sisters, Elizabeth Brooks, Geneva Williams, Ann Adkins, and Minnie Mae Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crape Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3219 Crape Creek Rd, Stewart, MS 39767.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.