Mary L. Terry, 71, of Winona died Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home in Winona.

A limited visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 26 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and at the graveside service.

Graveside service will be Saturday, November 27 at 2 p.m. at Lindsey Springs Cemetery in Kilmichael. Minister Jeanette Moore will officiate.

Mrs. Terry was a patient care assistant.

She is survived by her daughters Michelle Terry of Coila and Freddie Mae Williams of Grenada; her sons, Tyrone Terry of Grenada and Zackery D. Terry of Carrollton; her sisters, Jeanette Moore, Maxine Ringold, Alice Caffey and Shirley Booker all of Duck Hill, Linda Buckhalter of Winona and Lucille Jones of Grenada; a brother, Harvey Kilpatrick of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren