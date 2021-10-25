Mary Jo Matthews Bennett, 68 passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home in Carroll County surrounded by her family. Funeral services are 1 P.M. Saturday, October 23 at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Roberson and Rev. Reed McCaleb officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mary Jo was born to Kimes and Mary D. Matthews in Greenwood and had been a lifelong resident of Leflore and Carroll Counties. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Pure Air for over 17 years. Mrs. Bennett was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, loved horses, camping, shopping but mostly spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Frances Diane Bennett, and a sister, Susie Matthews Irwin.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy Bennett; two daughters, Beth Bennett Lee (Lucas) of Greenwood and Nicole Mims (Todd) of Sidon; two sisters, Brenda Matthews Whittington of Carrollton and Janice Matthews McCaleb (Roy) of Greenwood and three grandchildren, Avery Helms of Clearwater, FL, Chandler Mims of Sidon and Ashlynn Mims of Sidon.

Pallbearers will be Reed McCaleb, Johnny Daves, Paul Haley, Austin Bennett, Chase Bennett, David McDaniel, Darryl Gatlin, and Bubba Standrod. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Bennett, Alvin J. Upchurch, Alvin T. Upchurch, and Todd Mims

The family wishes to offer a special word of thanks to the ladies who help care for Mary Jo; Jean Bennett, Laura Jennings, and Frances Griffin.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.