Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Bennett Waugh of Duck Hill were held Sunday, November 28, at 3:00 pm at Duck Hill Baptist Church with burial following in the Duck Hill cemetery. The visitation was at the church from 2:00 pm until service time.

Mrs. Waugh, 87, died at her residence on Friday, November 26. She was born at her family home in Montgomery County on June 11, 1934, to Dick and Mary Ethel Bennett. She was a homemaker, Avon sales representative, and a cafeteria worker in the Montgomery County School system for many years. Mrs. Waugh was a member of Duck Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Louis "J.L." Waugh and three sisters; Colie Timbs, Jennifer Laster, and Neil Blakely.

Mrs. Waugh is survived by her two daughters; Kathy Bollinger (Danny) of Duck Hill, Pam Holman (Johnny) of Grenada; two sons, Gary Waugh (Jessica) of Duck Hill, and Mike Stafford (Betty) of Saltillo; 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pearl Artman and Rachel Eskridge; one brother, Punk Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was fortunate to be cared for by a loving caregiver, Marilyn Brannon.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.

