Funeral services for Marie Palmertree Hicks, of Vaiden, were held Tuesday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m., in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery near Vaiden. Rev. Bobby Palmertree officiated the service. Pallbearers were Tommy Palmertree, Roger Palmertree, Wesley Greene, Jason Ables, Tom Tharp, and Bradley Ray Sanders. Honorary pallbearers were the members of The Cowboy Church in Vaiden.

Visitation was Tuesday, October 26, from 1:00 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.

Marie Palmertree Hicks, 84, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born on October 10, 1937, in Shaw, MS, to Silas and Ida Belle Waid. She was a retired waitress of 35/55 Truck Stop Restaurant in Vaiden. She was a loving caretaker to many and enjoyed volunteering at Cornerstone Ministries Food Bank in Winona. She was a member of The Cowboy Church in Vaiden.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Lewis (Bobby Ray) of Terry, MS and Jo Ann Woods of Vaiden; son, Bobby Palmertree (Janice) of Winona; three sisters, Margarite Sykes of Haines City, FL, Linda Taylor of Moultrie, GA, and Ethelene Lamb of Tennessee; brother, Ed Waid (Cheryl) of Illinois; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, E L Palmertree and James Earl Hicks; two grandchildren; five sisters; and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org/donate, or to the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

