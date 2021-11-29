Funeral services for Mr. Lavelle Amason of Duck Hill were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30 at the Winona Church of God, with burial following in the church cemetery. Rev. Eddie Dodd and Rev. Jesse Strider officiated the service. Pallbearers were Shane Whitfield, Brandon Amason, John Lunceford, Carl Amason, Chance Amason, and Cole Amason. Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Whitfield, Grayson Whitfield, John Sawyer Lunceford, and Cody Amason.

Visitation was held Monday, November 29 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Amason, 85, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born December 30, 1935, in Smith County to W.D. and Lanah Mae Canoy Amason. He was a member of the Winona Church of God, a carpenter, and farmer.

Mr. Amason is survived by his wife, Betty Irby Amason of Duck Hill; sons, Walter Amason (Chris) of Winona, Michael Amason of Vaiden, and Glenn Amason (Judy) of Duck Hill; sisters, Jewel Kirksey (Billy) of Brandon, Elizabeth Errington of Pearl, and Gwen Weeks of Shaw; brothers, J.D. Amason (Clara) of Clyde, NC, Jimmy Dale Amason (Nan) of Greenwood, and Arnold Amason (Barbara) of Mize; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winona Church of God cemetery fund; c/o Laverne Palmertree, 706 Fairground Street, Winona, MS 38967.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.