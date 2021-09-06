A graveside service for Mrs. Josie Ross Minchew will be held Sunday, September 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Midway Methodist Church Cemetery in Vaiden. Rev. Philip McRae will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 5 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mrs. Minchew, 91, passed away at Vaiden Community Living Center on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born June 7, 1930 to William and Katie Bailey Ross. She was a retired bookkeeper for Cross Lumber Company and a member of Shongalo Presbyterian Church in Vaiden.

Mrs. Minchew is survived by her daughters, Karen Herrington and Deborah Fulton and husband Terry, both of Blacksburg, VA; sisters, Sara Parker and husband George of Clinton and Bonnie Arendes of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Minchew; and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midway Methodist Church Cemetery at 5121 CR 31, Vaiden, MS 39176; Shongalo Presbyterian Church at 201 Court Street, Vaiden, MS 39176; or charity of donor’s choice.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.