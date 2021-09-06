A graveside service for Mr. Jimmy Leon Nix of Winona will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10 at Scotland Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona. Rev. John Jacks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Dylan Nix, Jonathan Nix, Brandon Nix and Matthew Varnes.

Mr. Nix, 70, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on October 20,1950, to Leonard and Kattie Sullivan Nix. He was a retired owner of Nix’s Frame and Automotive Shop, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a member of Scotland Baptist Church in Winona.

Mr. Nix is survived by his wife Debbie Lynn Nix of Winona; sons, Jimmy Doyle Nix and wife Dorice and David Leon Nix, both of Winona; sister, Katie Upton of Brookhaven; brothers, Don Nix of Winona and Barry Nix of Duck Hill; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leonard “Flip” Nix and Larry Nix; and sister, Joyce Nix.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.