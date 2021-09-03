Esteban Mata, 68, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery with visitation noon to 1:45 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home.

He was born November 28, 1952 in Mexico to Severino Mata Villdsana and Ernestina Ramirez. He lived in Texas the past 37 years. He was a retired construction worker.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maria Marcos Zuniga Arias Mata, three sons, Esteban Mata of Greenwood, Martin Mata of Greenwood, and Luis Mata of Greenwood, and a daughter, Gloria Moreno all of Greenwood; parents, Severino Mata and Ernestina Ramirez; fourteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at wwww.williamsandlord.com.