Graveside services for Mr. Donald "Donnie" Hovas of Flowood, formerly of Greenwood, were held Sunday, November, 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery near Kilmichael. Rev. David Haggerty officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jacob Hovas, Tyler Biddle, Chip Haggerty, Hunter Haggerty, Mark Biddle, and Steve McCrimmon.

Visitation was held Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. Hovas, 79, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born December 13, 1941 in Kilmichael, MS to Buddy and Lafell Oliver Hovas. He was a member of Valley Hill United Methodist Church in Carroll County. He was a retired Sales Manager for Amerisource Bergen Wholesale Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Hovas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margie Doster Hovas; daughter, DeAnne Biddle (Mark) of Russellville, AL; son, Todd Hovas (Dawn) of Brandon; and four grandchildren, Jacob Hovas, Allie Hovas, Avery Hovas, and Tyler Biddle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jerry Hovas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Children's Cancer Clinic, c/o Gina Beasley, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.