Dawn Mills of Winona, 46, passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. A graveside service for was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 at Eskridge Cemetery in Eskridge. Rev. Terry Walton officiated the service. Visitation was held Thursday, September 2 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Dawn Mills was born on September 24, 1974. She was a homemaker who was a hard worker in taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Duck Hill Baptist Church in Duck Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Mills of Winona; her mother, Mary Ann Bingham of Winona; her father, Terry Hodges (Gay) of Charleston; three daughters, Madison Mills and Marcey Herbert (Trent) both of Winona, and Mallory Weeks (Tommy) of Sallis; two sons, Mason Mills and Murray Mills, both of Winona; three sisters, Charla Watson (James) of Kilmichael, Starla Bright (Donny) of Winona, and Kaitlyn Hodges of Tippo, Miss.; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers were Trent Herbert, Brent Herbert, Corey Watson, James Watson, Randy Mills and Donny Bright. Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons, Drake Jordan, Paxton Thomas Mills, and Wyatt Weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by mailing to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.

