Services for Daniel Dwayne Little will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. graveside in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County, with Rev. Lanny Haley officiating.

Mr. Little, 46, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on January 20, 1975 in Greenwood to the late Odie Little, Sr. and Carolyn Morgan Little and lived in the Winona - Kilmichael area most of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Water Valley. He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Angela Gail Little.

He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Locke of Kilmichael and Kim Carpenter of Madison; brother, Odie Little, Jr of Black Hawk; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Locke, Joe Young, Odie Little, James Brackin, Jason Ward, and Hunter Brackin.

Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge.