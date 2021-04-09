A graveside service for Charles E. Burton of Carmack, formerly of Itta Bena, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7 at Bethany Church of God Cemetery near Poplar Creek. Rev. Alex Lawson, his son, Rev. Steve E. Burton, and grandson, Rev. Derek Robertson, will officiate the service.

Charles E. Burton, 85, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born in Schlater on January 18, 1936, to Charlie H. and Omie Johnson Burton. He was the retired owner and operator of Delta Parts and Machine Shop in Itta Bena for 37 years. He was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church near French Camp, but was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Itta Bena. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and Ole Miss football. He was an avid restaurant critic, with a focus on cornbread.

Mr. Burton is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Burton Steen (Terry) of Carmack; son, Steve E. Burton (Cindy) of Selma, Ala.; five grandchildren, Daniel Burton, Derek Robertson, Hannah Kling, Haley Burton, and Mary Ellen Nance; six great-grandchildren, with two on the way; two nieces, Janice Cummings and Melanie Huckaby; and nephew, Wayne Aldridge.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Alford Burton; sister, Frances Aldridge; and nephew, Don Aldridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Living Word Fellowship Youth Ministry, 18775 Hwy 69 S, Savannah, TN 38372 and to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 301 Broad St., Selma, AL 36701.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.