A graveside service for Betty F. Evans of Vaiden will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4 at Winona Garden of Memory. Rev. Philip McRae will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Keith White, Josh Mills, Jacob Mills, Taylor Worsham, Alan Browning, Kevin Browning, Caleb Browning and Ben Browning.

Mrs. Evans, 85, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Vaiden Community Living Center. She was born in Black Hawk December 25,1935, to Ben and Mary Cable Hodges.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Browning (Alan) of Vaiden; brother, David Hodges of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Mandy White (Keith) of Holcomb and Kevin Browning of Oklahoma; seven great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Josh, Jacob, Caleb, Mika, Ben and Gabby; two great-great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shongalo Presbyterian Church in Vaiden at P.O. Box 137, Vaiden, MS 39176.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.