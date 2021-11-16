Funeral services for Andromache “May” Dardaman Whatley of Madison, formerly of Winona, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. Pastor Mike Minnis and Rev. John L. Walker will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Evan Cartledge, Jimmy Negri, Jeffry Peters, Brayden Peters, Caleb Peters, Trace Peters, Bubba Irwin, Tommy Matthews, Gib Sproles, and Joby Jackson.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Andromache “May” Dardaman Whatley, 86, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was born to John Chris and Elizabeth Howard Dardaman in Grenada on July 8, 1935. She was a graduate of Winona High School and of Draughon’s Business College in Jackson, MS. She was a retired sales clerk and manager of the former Bayou Belle Dress Shop in Greenwood and sales clerk at Winona Printing. She was a member of the Thomas Rodney Chapter of the DAR, and of the Carroll County Forestry Association. She served on the board of the Winona-Montgomery County Public Library, member of The Mother’s Club and the Board of Trustees of the former Winona Academy. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winona, where she served faithfully in the children’s, youth, and adult choirs.

Mrs. Whatley is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Elizabeth Whatley Cartledge (Marshall) of Madison and Jone Marie Whatley Negri (James) of Bridgewater, New Jersey; brother, Chris Dardaman (Annette) of Gainsville, GA; four grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Cartledge Peters (Jeffry) of Wiggins, Evan Milton Cartledge of Wiggins, James Simon Negri of Madison, New Jersey and Eden Joy Negri of Bridgewater, New Jersey; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden Marshall Peters, Caleb Reid Peters, Trace David Peters, and Allie Elizabeth Peters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Jones Whatley.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Winona, P.O. Box 408, Winona, MS 38967.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.