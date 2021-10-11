Funeral services for Thomas J. "Tommy" Herod, III of Winona will be held Friday, November 12, at 2:00 p.m. at North Winona Baptist Church, with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Mac Ables and Rev. Terry Corley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Matthew Branch, Nolan Brooks, Nathan Parnell, Gene McNeer, Ed Golding, and Tim McBride. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sunday School Class of Lawrence Braswell.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 12, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Herod, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 4, 1938, to Thomas and Ruby Elliott Herod. Jr. He was a charter member of North Winona Baptist Church. He was a retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard having served as a CW3 in the 1st/114th field artillery battalion based in Greenwood and former shop supervisor at Camp McCain in Elliot. He was an avid quail hunter, fisherman and mechanic.

Mr. Herod is survived by his wife, Annice Locke Herod of Winona; daughters, Patricia Herod Candies (Ian) of Hahnville, LA, and Angie Herod Branch (Chris) of Winona; son, Bill Herod (Susan) of Winona; five grandchildren, Emily Branch Parnell, Mary Catherine Brooks, Matthew Branch, Devin Candies, and Mason Candies; and three great-grandchildren, Colby Brooks, Blakely Parnell, and Sutton Parnell. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, James J. Herod.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palmer Home for Children, PO Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.