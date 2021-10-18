Sujey Milagros Ortiz Zuniga, 41, of Greenwood, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her residence. There will be a private service at a later date in Mexico.

She was born August 15, 1980, to Roman Ortiz Martinez and Petra Zuniga. She lived in the United States the past 20 years. She was preceded in death by her mother.

She is survived by her father, Roman Ortiz Martinez of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Leonel Ortiz of Dallas, Texas, and Rogelio Ortiz of Dallas, Texas; and sister, Maria N. Munoz of Houston, Texas.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.