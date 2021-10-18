Michael A. Ringold, 31, of Duck Hill died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Duck Hill.

Limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Graveside service will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Duck Hill. Rev. J.C. Stokes offciating. Masks and social distancing will be required at graveside.

Mr. Ringold was a laborer and a member of St. John M.B. Church.

He is survived by his parents, Odie and Maxine Ringold, both of Duck Hill; a sister, Nichole Cain of Southaven; and a brother, Odie Ringold, Jr., of Duck Hill.