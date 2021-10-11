Lillie Mae King, 72, of Carrollton died Monday, October 18, 2021 at Ruleville Nursing & Rehab Center in Ruleville.

A walk-through visitation was held on Friday, October 22, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, October 23 at King Family Cemetery in Carrollton. Pastor Nicolas Williams officiated.

Ms King was a domestic worker and was a member of Summerfield Missionary Baptist Church near Vaiden.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Rochelle Carr of Carrollton, MS; two brothers, William Charles King of Carrollton, MS and Luther Paul King of Carrollton, MS; two sisters, Nettie K. McDaniel of Carrollton, MS and Fannie K. Williams of East St. Louis, Illinois.