Libby Laster Dixon, age 60, of Duck Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident in Leland, Mississippi. Memorial services are at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 5, 2021 at the Mortimer National Funeral Home Chapel in Grenada. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Mortimer National Funeral Home.

Libby loved interacting with others and this was reflected in her work history traveling the state as she worked for RJ Reynolds and most recently for the Unilever Group as a marketing specialist. Her true calling and lifelong passion, however, was her unyielding dedication to caring for her family, grandchildren, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

A fierce friend and loyal confidant, Libby is preceded in death by her mother and her son, Jonathan Daniel White.

Libby is survived by her husband, Randy Dixon; son, Steven Cole Dixon; father, John W. Laster; brothers, John Tracy Laster and Michael Gordon Laster and his wife, Patricia; and grandchildren, Ryan David Kaid White, Chloe Jadon White, and Brendan Jax White; a lifelong friend, Dianna White; and many other relatives and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, Libby and her family would like donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society, two charitable organizations she favored.

