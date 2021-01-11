Lexie Michelle Harrell and Asher Brax Harrell, of Greenwood, MS, infant twins, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sparta Cemetery near Holcomb, MS. Rev. Larry Shackelford will officiate.

The twins were born October 21, 2021 in Greenwood, MS, to Daniel Harrell and Samantha Haley. Preceded in death by grandmother, Ashley Johnson, and great grandfather, Everette Overstreet.

Survived by parents, Daniel Harrell and Samantha Haley of Greenwood, MS; paternal grandparents, Braxton and Paula Harrell of Greenwood, MS; maternal grandfather, James Robert Haley, Jr. of Carrollton, MS; paternal great- grandparents, Sandra Overstreet of Minter City, MS, Danny Harrell of Carrollton, MS, and Darlene Hood of Holcomb, MS; maternal great-grandparents, Alice Faye Carver of Greenwood, MS, James Johnson of Mountain Pine, AR, James Robert Haley, Sr., of Carrollton, MS, and Debra Wilhite of Carrollton, MS.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Harrell and Manuel Haley.

