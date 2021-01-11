A graveside service, with military honors, for John Leslie "Jack" Flowers, Jr. of Winona was held at New Hope Methodist Church cemetery in Winona on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 3:00 pm. Rev. Sam Dodd officiated the service. Pallbearers were Charles Flowers, John Flowers, Bill Vail, Chris Flowers, C.J. Flowers, and Ranny Henson.

Mr. Jack Flowers, Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Brigadier General Martha Jo Leslie Mississippi State Veterans' Home in Kosciusko. He was born August 14, 1938, to John and Dorothy Ransom Flowers. He was a member of Smithville Baptist Church and a US Navy Veteran. He was a self-employed owner/operator of Jack Flowers & Associates and a former manager of J.A. Olson Corporation. He enjoyed bee keeping, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Flowers is survived by his wife, Barbara Lott Flowers of Winona; sons, John Anthony Flowers (Angie) of Winona, and Charles Leslie Flowers (Pattie) of Winona; sisters, Dot Flowers Bennett (Ben) of Tylertown, and Vicky Flowers King (Alan) of Saltillo; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen Flowers.

