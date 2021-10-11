Funeral services for John Aaron "Johnny" Cossey of Vaiden were held Monday, November 8, at 2 p.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Hopewell Cemetery in Vaiden. Rev. Bobby Palmertree officiated the service.

Visitation was held Monday, November 8, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Cossey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Vaiden Community Living Center. He was born on October 15, 1934, to Callie and Bertha Smith Cossey. He worked as a farmer all his life. After he retired, he worked for Vaiden Water Department until his second retirement. He was known to love gardening, mechanic work, and racing. He was always working on lawnmowers and the occasional tractor. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by them.

Mr. Cossey is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Olmos (Samuel) of Brookhaven, MS; sons, John Cossey (Lee Anne) of New Caney, TX, David Cossey of Vaiden, and Jason Cossey of New Caney, TX; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and three sisters.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.