On October 31, 2021, God called a faithful servant home. James Rufus Manuel, 78, of Vaiden, passed from this life to his eternal home after a brief battle with cancer.

Services for Jim will be held at Vaiden United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with burial following in Vaiden Cemetery. Rev Finnis Beauchamp will officiate the service.

"Jim", as he was known, was a former United States Marine. He, also, worked some years in construction and forestry. He was a man God blessed with many talents, some of which included leather works, carpentry, welding, electrical work, wood crafting and mechanical work.

Jim had a great love for trains. He spent many hours crafting replicas of many types of trains. Some he crafted for children, some were for himself and one wonderful replica is on display in the old train station in West.

Jim was very devoted to his church. He had a great love for God, country and his fellow man. He spent many hours helping anyone in Vaiden and the surrounding area that just might need a hand. He was a simple man with a humble heart. Jim had a special love for children.

Those family members who preceded Jim in death were his mother and father, Fred and Mildred Manuel; a sister Betty Jean Braszille; and a brother, Marion "Buddy" Manuel.

Jim is survived by his wife, Theresa Shirley Manuel, of Vaiden. Children are Donna Jean Manuel of Banning, Ca., John Paul Manuel of Rialto, Ca., and Randy Browning of Vaiden. His brothers are Johnny Manuel (Tammy) of Fort Worth, Texas and Lee Manuel (Debbie) of Winona. Jim leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Downs, Girt Smith, Bubba Manuel, Joe McClellan, Chad McElroy and Owen McClellan. Honorary pallbearers will be his church family at Vaiden United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vaiden United Methodist Church or Vaiden Cemetery.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.