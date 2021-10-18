Funeral services for Herman Mitchell Bagwell, of French Camp, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS. Rev. Don Smith officiated the service.

Visitation was held at Oliver Funeral Home on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Pallbearers were Steve Clark, Brooks Jones, Mark Newell, Bubba Nix, Billy Michael McClurg, and Andy Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers were Joshua Bagwell, Joseph Bagwell, Jacob Bagwell, Dan Robin, Jerry Stafford, Terry Thomas, and Hosea Henson.

Mr. Bagwell, 86, passed away at his home on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born October 20, 1934, in Choctaw County to Doyle Turner and Virgie Marie Burdine Bagwell. The family moved to Poplar Creek around 1940. He attended Poplar Creek School and graduated from Big Black High in Kilmichael, MS. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1956 and had an honorable discharge in 1958. He became an independent truck driver moving people all over the U.S. and Canada. He worked for Mayflower, Global, and United Van Line until he retired in December 1995.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Bagwell Meeks, of Brandon, MS, Kipp Mitchell Bagwell (Melissa) of Richland, MS, and Narcissa Faye Bagwell Harvey (Chad) of Covington, LA. He leaves nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.; two sisters, Rebecca Bagwell Wilson (Boyce) of Kilmichael, MS and Sue Bagwell Burns Pemberton (Curtis) of Montgomery, AL; one brother, Gerald H. Bagwell (Shirley) of Clinton, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews and family members. He also leaves a special bonus sister, Jan Thomas, that had helped him in many ways over the last years. He leaves his little candy-eating buddy, Blake, and also his fur companion, Dixie, that has stayed by his side for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Ruth Bagwell McGinn, and Jo Ann Bagwell Dees Thrailkill.

Herman was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and loved taking care of his bees. He attended Poplar Creek Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by the community of Poplar Creek, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, MS, or Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport, LA.

