Eddie Jones, Sr., 88, of McCarley, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital in Greenwood.

A limited visitation will be held from 2 p.m. from 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Service will beld on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Lizzie Sanders Memorial Chapel at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Ambrose Chapel Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service with a limited amount of people. Elder James Jones will officiate services.

Mr. Jones was a retired lineman for Delta Electric and a member of Ambrose Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Minnie Jones.

He is survived by his daughters, Regina Tyler, Rene McCaskill, Mary Robinson and Geneva Glover, all of McCarley, Ethel Hudson and Debbie Ghoston, both of Winona, and Dora George of Kilmichael; and sons, Eddie L. Jones, Jr., of McCarley, Leonard R. Jones, of Beaumont, Texas, and James W. Jones of Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister, Lula Thomas, of Winona; 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.