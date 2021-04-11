Dorothy McGarrh Watkins, 77, passed away on October 28, 2021, in Vaiden.

Dorothy was born on July 4, 1944, in Selmer, Tenn. She was the daughter of Lonnie and Margie McGarrh of Stewart.

Dorothy was a lifelong teacher with the Kilmichael school system, retiring in 1996. She earned her BA from Mississippi University for Women, along with a Masters in Education from Mississippi State University.

Dorothy supported many youth clubs, from 4H to Kilmichael High School Booster Club. This led to countless encounters with the youth of Montgomery County, which she cherished and remembered many of those up to her passing.

She had a passion for learning, studying the Bible and reading extensively. She loved to travel, Atlantic City being a favorite destination. She also enjoyed listening to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and watching Mississippi State football.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Joseph Lee Watkins.

She is survived by her son, James Lonnie Watkins; her grandson, Lonnie McBride Watkins; and many beloved family members.

To honor Dorothy’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced.

Her request was that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to a local adoption agency, in her name.