Graveside services for Dorothy Gardner Browning of Carrollton were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Mission Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Billy Little officiated the service. Pallbearers were Bud Gardner, Roy Sorrels, David Sorrels, Howard Gardner, Mike Christopher, and Jimmy Simmons. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Browning and Morgan Browning.

Mrs. Browning, 76, passed away at her residence in Carrollton on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was born August 31, 1945, to William and Rena White Gardner. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired bookkeeper for Regions Bank in Greenwood.

Mrs. Browning is survived by sons, Morris Wells of Carrollton, Kenneth Browning of Carrollton, and Charles Browning of Pensacola, FL; sisters, Martha Drewy of Batesville, and Linda Sullivan (Dave) of Brandon; brother, Lee Gardner of Carrollton; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Browning, Jr.; and grandson, Jonathan Browning.

