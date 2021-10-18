Deborah Ann Harrison, 61, of Greenwood died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

A limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Greenwood. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the Greenwood Memorial Garden in Greenwood. Pastor Shawn Moss officiated.

Mrs. Harrison was a member of Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tarshaneka Jones, Shandrika Smith and Scarlette Smith and her son Charmaine Smith, all of Greenwood; her mother, Adell Ferguson of Greenwood; three sisters, Sharon Freeman and Kimberly Ferguson, both of Greenwood, and Scarlette Spells of Atlanta, Ga.; four brothers, Melvin Smith of Chicago, Ill., Ricky Ferguson and Terry Ferguson, both of Greenwood, and Jimmy Ferguson,of Pottstown, Pa.; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.