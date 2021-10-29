Charles Thomas Holmes, Jr., of Duck Hill, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, surrounded by his family, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 29, at 11:00 a.m., at Duck Hill Baptist Church, with burial following in Mars Hill Cemetery, with military honors, near Duck Hill. Rev. Tim Buchanan officiated the service. Pallbearers were nephews, Gary Kirk, Jr., Tim Holmes, Tommy Rodgers, Randy Richardson, David Eley, and Charles Henry, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Dynamite Kirk, Ricky Swanson's Sunday School Class and the Deacon body of Duck Hill Baptist Church.

Visitation was held Friday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m. until service time, at the church.

Charles Thomas Holmes was born on April 15, 1936, to Charles Thomas "Tom" and Jessie Mae Gillon Holmes. He was a retired co-owner and operator of C&S Agency Trucking Company. He was a Deacon and member of Duck Hill Baptist Church, a Veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard, an American Legion member, and a former member of the Duck Hill Lion's Club.

Mr. Holmes is survived by his wife, Sarah Southern Holmes of Duck Hill; daughter, Christy Holmes Owens (Tim) of Duck Hill; sister, Nancy Kirk (Gary) of Duck Hill; two grandchildren, Kevin Trey Owens of Holcomb and Kelsie Lynn Owens of Duck Hill; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Thomas "Trey" Holmes, III; sisters, Nona Wood and Marie Rodgers; and brothers, James Holmes, Jack Holmes, and Gillon Holmes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mars Hill Cemetery fund, c/o Tim Owens, 97 Branscome Road, Duck Hill, MS 38925.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.