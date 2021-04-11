Bennie Ruth Pearson, 88, died peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2021, at Crystal Health Rehabilitation in Greenwood.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. Rev. Randy Bridges officiated the service.

She was a CNA at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital and a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by Steven Pearson and wife, Kathy; and sisters Faye Breazeale and Mareese Johnson both of Winona.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.