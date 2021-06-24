When the J.Z. George Jaguars take the field, there’s no telling where D’Anthony McGlothan might be lined up.

On offense, he could be at quarterback, running back or wide receiver. On defense, he could be at cornerback, safety or even an outside linebacker position.

But no matter where he lines up, J.Z. George coach Rusty Smith said he rising senior will be making plays.

“He’s an all-purpose guy for sure,” Smith said of the lanky 6-foot-1 senior. “We want to put him in a lot of positions. We will put him where he will be most effective for us and that may change from week to week. But he’s a guy that can play anywhere and you feel comfortable playing him in any of those positions. He’s a special player.”

While McGlothan may have to play both sides of the ball, defense seems to be his specialty. Last year, McGlothan had five interceptions from his safety position and returned three of them for touchdowns. He also had 86 total tackles with 65 solo tackles and was named the Division 2-2A Most Valuable Defensive Player.

“He’s a tough kid,” Smith said. “He may not look like it but he’s pushing 190 so you can bring him down in the box. He’s not afraid to take on against a lineman and will demolish them. He’s one of those kids that has a big chip on his shoulder and plays like it. He has been a physical and vocal leader for us and stepped right into that role. And he might get tired but he doesn’t act like it.”

On offense, McGlothan had 515 yards rushing and five touchdowns along with 592 yards receiving and five touchdown catches.

“I think he will be a defensive player in college but I really liked him on offense,” Smith said. “He has been so consistent, no matter where we have played him. He has been very productive for us.”

Smith said his main goal was just to find a way to get the ball in McGlothan’s hands.

“I played him at quarterback and would let him run it,” Smith said. “I would give it to him on the speed sweep. I would put him at running back some and just hand it to him. I would put him in the slot and throw him the bubble or as the outside guy and throw him the screen. He played just about every skill position but fullback and he would player there if we needed him to.”

Smith said there is no doubt that McGlothan can play college football, but where and what position remains a question.

“I think he could play safety at the next level and could eventually move to an outside linebacker. He’s kind of tall and has some long arms. He’s pushing 190 and would be a perfect college safety. He’s not scared to come down and hit you either. I think he’s probably a junior college guy and there are several of those interested. I’ve coached some guys who went on to Division 1 and he’s as good or better than those guys. I’m trying to reach out to some coaches and promote him.”

McGlothan said he has talked to coaches from Northeast and Northwest while Smith thinks that there will be plenty more before the season is over.

Smith said there are plenty of things that he likes about McGlothan but a few stand out.

“The thing I like best is he is physical and he’s a vocal leader,” Smith said. “If somebody is slacking, he will let them know. If they aren’t working as hard as he is, he will let them know as well. He is try to make the other kids do the right thing and that’s just who he is. He’s been nothing but a leader for us. He stays out of trouble in schools and shows up for practice and school like he’s supposed to.”

McGlothan knows what his role has to be for the Jaguars this season.

“I just try to be a great leader and push everyone else to be great as well,” McGlothan said. “The most important thing is to try to help the young guys, push them to be better. I’ll play safety and will play some quarterback, wide receiver and running back if he needs me to.”

But more than physical traits and stats, there’s one thing about McGlothan than any coach likes.

“When I got hired he came to me and told me that he was tired of losing and I told him let’s do something about it,” Smith said. “And he worked his tail off. He has that desire to win and will do what it takes. It’s really important to have that kind of guy in your program. All I know is that’s some big shoes to fill if something happened to him.”