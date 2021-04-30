The Winona Tigers cruised through the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last week

The Tigers took two blowout wins, beating North Panola 13-3 and 13-0 to sweep the series.

Winona improves to 16-8 on the season and will take on Booneville in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Winona 13, North Panola 0

The Tigers allowed only one hit and took a four-inning, shutout win over North Panola on Friday to sweep the series.

Winona scored four runs in the first, five in the second and two in the third and fourth.

Winona had 16 hits in the contest as Kamron Wadlington was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Chase Richardson was 3-for-4 with a double while Jacob Myers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Datlon Ferguson was 2-for-3 with a run scored while Griffin Faulkner was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Danarius Robinson doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs while Aiden Eldridge, Ja’mes Alexander and J.J. Burt each scored two runs.

Jacob Myers started on the mound and pitched four innings in just 28 pitches, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Winona 13, North Panola 3

The Tigers opened up an early lead and took a five-inning, run-rule win over North Panola on Thursday.

Winona scored four in the first and two in the second to take an early 6-0 lead. North Panola scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth while Winona answered with two in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Winona had 13 hits and took advantage of five errors. Jacob Myers was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Conner Helms was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Chase Richardson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Danarius Robinson had a solo home runs and scored twice. Griffin Faulkner singled and drove in two runs while Ja’mes Alexander and J.J. Burt each stole three bases and scored two runs.

Dalton Ferguson started on the mound and pitched all five innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Eupora 10, Winona 1

In the regular-season finale, the Eagles took an early lead and a nine-run win over the Tigers on Monday.

Eupora score three in the first, five in the fourth and two in the fifth while Winona scored one in the third.

Winona had just three hits as Dalton Ferguson was 2-for-3 while Chase Richardson singled for the Tigers’ other hit.

Danarius Robinson, Jacob Myers, Chase Richardson, Clayton Sheffield and James Alexander each pitched for the Tigers.